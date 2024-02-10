Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of Patrick Industries worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $7,762,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.16. 212,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,188. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

