PAX Gold Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $544.15 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $2,006.61 or 0.04249697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 204,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars.
