Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Beatrice Ordonez Sells 3,142 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 3,142 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $15,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,123,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beatrice Ordonez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Beatrice Ordonez sold 400 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

