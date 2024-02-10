PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 712,228 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

