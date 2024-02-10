Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $24.66. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 541,770 shares changing hands.

The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,584,709.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763,620 shares in the company, valued at $483,584,709.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 202,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

