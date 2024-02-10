PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,537,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,301 shares of company stock worth $19,174,965. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

