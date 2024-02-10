PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

