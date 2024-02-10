PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.