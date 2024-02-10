PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGTI. Truist Financial cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

