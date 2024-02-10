Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.93

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $11.80. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 751 shares traded.

Pharming Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.60 million, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

