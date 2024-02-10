Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 3,441 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 188,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 341,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 402,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,661. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

