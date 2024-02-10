Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 3,769 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.63. 8,825,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,451,395. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

