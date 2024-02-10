Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 6,339 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 519,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

