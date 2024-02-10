Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.42. 131,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,211. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

