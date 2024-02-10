Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 1,141,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

