Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 2,981,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

