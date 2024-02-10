Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,039 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 789,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 356,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 270,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $28.50.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

