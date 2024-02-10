Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 100,946 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 599,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

