Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 420,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $405,000.

VXUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,087. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

