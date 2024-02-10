Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,865. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

