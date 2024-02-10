Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.39. 822,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

