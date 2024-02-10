Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 57,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,634,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.38. 3,478,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

