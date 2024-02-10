Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phio Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.