Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

