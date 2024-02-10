Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,056,000 after purchasing an additional 452,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,820,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.