Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.52.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

