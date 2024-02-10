Piper Sandler Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $115.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

