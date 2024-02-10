Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $163,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

