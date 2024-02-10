PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, November 27th.

AGS opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 623.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

