Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

