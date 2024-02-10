Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of POR opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

