Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.
Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.
Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of POR opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period.
Portland General Electric Company Profile
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
