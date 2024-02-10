PotlatchDeltic Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 204.5%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.76 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

