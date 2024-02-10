Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$86.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.20. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

