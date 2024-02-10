Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 833 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

NOC traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $454.92. 906,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.