Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.67. 4,002,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.24 and a 200 day moving average of $416.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $461.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

