Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Newmont Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,538. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

