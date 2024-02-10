Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $92.18. 1,629,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,292. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

