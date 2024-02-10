Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.59. 1,675,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,098. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $139.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

