Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.24. 1,350,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,349. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

