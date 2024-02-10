Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

TGT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.53. 2,792,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $177.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

