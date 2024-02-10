Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $198,365,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 165.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.82. 553,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,301. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $981.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $954.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

