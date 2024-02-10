Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.16. 2,823,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.72.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

