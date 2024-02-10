Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 76,990 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,990 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

