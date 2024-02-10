Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,247 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.85% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,782,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAWX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

