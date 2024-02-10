Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

