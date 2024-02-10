Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.48. The company had a trading volume of 289,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

