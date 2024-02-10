Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE STZ traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $242.55. 1,219,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.62. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

