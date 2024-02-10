PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Alaleh Nouri Sells 5,306 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $265,034.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,182.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $719,520.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $137,611.80.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $243,596.16.
Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
