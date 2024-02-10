Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Nanci Caldwell Sells 9,270 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nanci Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $76.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,295,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,130,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.