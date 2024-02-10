PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.22. PROS has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

