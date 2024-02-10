Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,640

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,610 ($20.18) to GBX 1,640 ($20.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.80) to GBX 1,400 ($17.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

Prudential stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.00) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 767.80 ($9.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,330.50 ($16.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 843.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 897.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Ming Lu purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($61,707.41). 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.