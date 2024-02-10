PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,664 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $143,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $72,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PTC by 67.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 277,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,492 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $185.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.